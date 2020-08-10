Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.2% and 4.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 34.82% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 51.14% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 58.82% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OXY make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 2.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.2% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.31% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 56.80% year-to-date, and HanesBrands Inc is up 9.60% year-to-date. HBI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.7% Consumer Products +2.0% Services +1.9% Materials +1.9% Industrial +1.7% Financial +1.0% Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.5%

