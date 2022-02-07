Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 26.02% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 34.14% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 15.50% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.6% and 8.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.02% on a year-to-date basis. Tyson Foods Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.09% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group is up 6.27% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Financial +0.6% Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.3% Materials +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.