Monday Sector Leaders: Electric Utilities, Water Utilities

In trading on Monday, electric utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Ocean Power Technologies, up about 10.3% and shares of Azure Power Global up about 6.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by American Water Works, trading up by about 2% and California Water Service Group, trading up by about 1.4% on Monday.

