ASPU

Monday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Television & Radio Stocks

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Aspen Group, up about 7.5% and shares of Strategic Education up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are television & radio shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Entercom Communications, trading up by about 14.3% and Qurate Retail, trading up by about 10.7% on Monday.

