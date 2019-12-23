Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Intra-cellular Therapies, up about 231% and shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics up about 20.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Coeur Mining, trading higher by about 7.8% and Fortuna Silver Mines, trading up by about 7.6% on Monday.

