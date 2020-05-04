Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Stemline Therapeutics, up about 154.8% and shares of Sesen Bio up about 18.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Clean Energy Fuels, trading up by about 7.6% and Pbf Energy, trading higher by about 6.7% on Monday.

