Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Arvinas, up about 105.8% and shares of Veru up about 48% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by 22nd Century Group , trading higher by about 9.8% and Vector Group, trading up by about 5.8% on Monday.

