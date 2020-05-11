Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Myokardia, up about 66.4% and shares of Oncolytics Biotech up about 26% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, trading higher by about 21.5% and Nantkwest, trading up by about 17.7% on Monday.

