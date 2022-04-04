Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Monday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, up about 12.5% and shares of The Realreal up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Lordstown Motors, trading higher by about 10.1% and Fisker, trading up by about 8.7% on Monday.

