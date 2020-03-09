Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Monday, department stores shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Murphy USA, up about 7% and shares of Dollar Tree up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 1.2% and Altria Group, trading lower by about 1.4% on Monday.

