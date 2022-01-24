In trading on Monday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Kohls, up about 35.2% and shares of Macy's up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Urban Outfitters, trading up by about 5.5% and Buckle, trading higher by about 4.5% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Apparel Stores

