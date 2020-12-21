Monday Sector Leaders: Defense, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings), up about 22.3% and shares of Ammo up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Endeavour Silver, trading up by about 7.2% and Silvercrest Metals, trading up by about 6.7% on Monday.

