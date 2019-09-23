Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Defense, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Arotech (ARTX), up about 30.5% and shares of National Presto Industries (NPK) up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD), trading up by about 12.6% and Drdgold (DRD), trading up by about 9% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

