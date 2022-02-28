In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.6%. Leading the group were shares of Elbit Systems, up about 15.5% and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions up about 11.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 4% as a group, led by AppHarvest, trading higher by about 15% and S&W Seed, trading up by about 4.6% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Defense, Agriculture & Farm Products

