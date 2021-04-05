Markets
TSLA

Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.6%. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 4.23% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.74% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 46.21% year-to-date. Combined, TSLA and GM make up approximately 19.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and up 6.75% on a year-to-date basis. Trimble Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.69% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 26.98% year-to-date. TRMB makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +1.6%
Technology & Communications +1.6%
Industrial +1.5%
Services +1.3%
Materials +1.0%
Utilities +0.9%
Healthcare +0.7%
Financial +0.2%
Energy -3.2%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TSLA GM IYK TRMB GOOGL

Stocks

