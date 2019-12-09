Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 25.03% year-to-date. Kraft Heinz Co , meanwhile, is down 22.03% year-to-date, and HanesBrands Inc is up 26.38% year-to-date. Combined, KHC and HBI make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) and Viacom Inc (Symbol: VIAB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 24.47% on a year-to-date basis. Nordstrom, Inc., meanwhile, is down 13.41% year-to-date, and Viacom Inc, is down 3.42% year-to-date. Combined, JWN and VIAB make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.2% Energy 0.0% Financial -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Healthcare -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.