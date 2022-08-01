Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

BNK Invest
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 1.20% year-to-date. Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, is down 25.69% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co., is down 3.20% year-to-date. CL makes up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 21.56% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 46.24% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc., is down 21.81% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and KMX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.4%
Services +0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%
Healthcare -0.5%
Financial -1.2%
Materials -1.3%
Energy -2.8%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

