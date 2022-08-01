Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 1.20% year-to-date. Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, is down 25.69% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co., is down 3.20% year-to-date. CL makes up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 21.56% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 46.24% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc., is down 21.81% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and KMX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.1% Industrial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -0.5% Financial -1.2% Materials -1.3% Energy -2.8%

