Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 4.64% year-to-date. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is down 29.34% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co is up 14.63% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Services stocks, Discovery Inc - Series A (Symbol: DISCA) and Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 13.30% on a year-to-date basis. Discovery Inc - Series A, meanwhile, is up 3.78% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc - Series C is up 6.64% year-to-date. Combined, DISCA and DISCK make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.4% Services -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Financial -0.3% Materials -0.4% Utilities -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.2% Healthcare -1.4% Energy -2.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.