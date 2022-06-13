Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 2.8%. Within the sector, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) are two large stocks leading the way, with SJM showing a gain of 0.7% and KO flat on the day. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 3.76% year-to-date. J.M. Smucker Co., meanwhile, is down 3.32% year-to-date, and Coca-Cola Co is up 4.42% year-to-date. Combined, SJM and KO make up approximately 11.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 2.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) and Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 2.5% in midday trading, and down 12.89% on a year-to-date basis. 3M Co, meanwhile, is down 21.18% year-to-date, and Johnson & Johnson is up 1.44% year-to-date. JNJ makes up approximately 9.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -2.8% Healthcare -2.9% Financial -3.0% Industrial -3.1% Utilities -3.5% Materials -3.5% Technology & Communications -3.9% Services -4.0% Energy -4.2%

