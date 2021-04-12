Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 4.68% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.76% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 3.35% year-to-date. Combined, TSLA and CAG make up approximately 16.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 19.86% on a year-to-date basis. Unum Group, meanwhile, is up 25.33% year-to-date, and Allstate Corp is up 9.13% year-to-date. Combined, UNM and ALL make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.4%
Financial +0.2%
Utilities +0.1%
Healthcare +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Energy -1.2%

