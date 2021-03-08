Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

Markets
In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.1%. Within that group, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.4% and 4.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 2.69% year-to-date. HanesBrands Inc, meanwhile, is up 46.47% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 41.34% year-to-date. Combined, HBI and TPR make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 2.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 16.38% on a year-to-date basis. Vornado Realty Trust, meanwhile, is up 29.00% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc is up 13.61% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +2.1%
Financial +2.1%
Services +2.0%
Industrial +2.0%
Materials +2.0%
Utilities +1.8%
Healthcare +0.8%
Energy -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.6%

