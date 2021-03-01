Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, consumer goods shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.5%. Leading the group were shares of Guardion Health Sciences, up about 422.1% and shares of Greenlane Holdings up about 13.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 5.5% as a group, led by Aemetis, trading higher by about 48.1% and Vertex Energy, trading up by about 22.1% on Monday.

