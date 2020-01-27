Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Construction Materials & Machinery, Defense Stocks

In trading on Monday, construction materials & machinery shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Alpha Pro Tech (APT), up about 26% and shares of Bluelinx Holdings (BXC) up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD), trading up by about 3.4% and Elbit Systems (ESLT), trading up by about 1.1% on Monday.

