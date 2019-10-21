Monday Sector Leaders: Computers, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Monday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of ForeScout Technologies (FSCT), up about 11.7% and shares of Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) up about 4.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by PetMed Express (PETS), trading higher by about 28.7% and SpartanNash (SPTN), trading higher by about 5% on Monday.

