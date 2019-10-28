Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Computers, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Monday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Fitbit (FIT), up about 33.8% and shares of Inseego (INSG) up about 5.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are entertainment shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Livexlive Media (LIVX), trading higher by about 16.9% and Eros International (EROS), trading higher by about 10.8% on Monday.

