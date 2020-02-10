Monday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Pyxus International, up about 10.5% and shares of Turning Point Brands up about 4.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Silvercorp Metals, trading higher by about 7.1% and Iamgold, trading higher by about 4% on Monday.

