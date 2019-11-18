Monday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Standard Diversified (SDI), up about 25.5% and shares of Turning Point Brands (TPB) up about 2.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Maverix Metals (MMX), trading higher by about 5.1% and Coeur Mining (CDE), trading higher by about 4.8% on Monday.

