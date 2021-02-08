Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Ocugen, up about 177.1% and shares of Outlook Therapeutics up about 28% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by American Resources, trading up by about 21.8% and Uranium Energy, trading higher by about 9.1% on Monday.

