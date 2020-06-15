Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Biocept, up about 19.7% and shares of Iveric Bio up about 17.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by New Home Company, trading up by about 6% and Topbuild, trading higher by about 5.2% on Monday.

