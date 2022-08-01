Markets
WTER

Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Department Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Alkaline Water, up about 16.8% and shares of Celsius Holdings up about 13.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by The RealReal, trading up by about 6.9% and Five Below, trading higher by about 5.3% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Department Stores
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Department Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WTER CELH REAL FIVE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular