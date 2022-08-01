In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Alkaline Water, up about 16.8% and shares of Celsius Holdings up about 13.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by The RealReal, trading up by about 6.9% and Five Below, trading higher by about 5.3% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Department Stores

