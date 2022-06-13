In trading on Monday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, up about 2.9% and shares of CrossFirst Bankshares up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Northrop Grumman, trading lower by about 0.5% and Elbit Systems, trading lower by about 0.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Defense Stocks

