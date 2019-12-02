Markets
CAAS

Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Precious Metals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of China Automotive Systems (CAAS), up about 25.2% and shares of Tenneco (TEN) up about 5.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Vista Gold Corp (VGZ), trading up by about 11.6% and Asanko Gold (AKG), trading up by about 4.8% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Precious Metals
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAAS TEN VGZ AKG

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular