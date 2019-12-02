Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of China Automotive Systems (CAAS), up about 25.2% and shares of Tenneco (TEN) up about 5.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Vista Gold Corp (VGZ), trading up by about 11.6% and Asanko Gold (AKG), trading up by about 4.8% on Monday.

