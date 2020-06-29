Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Monday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%. Leading the group were shares of Workhorse Group, up about 44.3% and shares of Kandi Technologies Group up about 13.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led by Mercer International, trading up by about 8.6% and Domtar, trading up by about 8% on Monday.

