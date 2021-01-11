Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Boot Barn Holdings, up about 13.2% and shares of Genesco up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by GrowGeneration, trading up by about 13% and Natuzzi, trading higher by about 10.2% on Monday.

