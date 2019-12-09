Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Drugs

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Stage Stores (SSI), up about 24.1% and shares of Express (EXPR) up about 8.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Synthorx (THOR), trading up by about 170.4% and Arqule (ARQL), trading higher by about 103.8% on Monday.

