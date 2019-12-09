Markets
SSI

Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Drugs

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Stage Stores (SSI), up about 24.1% and shares of Express (EXPR) up about 8.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Synthorx (THOR), trading up by about 170.4% and Arqule (ARQL), trading higher by about 103.8% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Drugs
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Drugs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSI EXPR THOR ARQL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular