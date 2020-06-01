Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Capri Holdings, up about 12.9% and shares of Vera Bradley up about 12.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Marchex, trading up by about 12.3% and Emerald Holding, trading higher by about 11.7% on Monday.

