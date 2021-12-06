Monday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Monday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%. Leading the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, up about 10.7% and shares of SkyWest up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led by Del Taco Restaurants, trading up by about 65.4% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up by about 10.2% on Monday.

