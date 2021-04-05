Monday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, up about 4.9% and shares of Mesa Air Group up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Hallador Energy, trading up by about 10.2% and Uranium Energy, trading up by about 10% on Monday.

