Markets
UAN

Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of CVR Partners, up about 7.8% and shares of Sundial Growers up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by PHX Minerals, trading higher by about 16.2% and Tellurian, trading higher by about 12.6% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAN SNDL PHX TELL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular