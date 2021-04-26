Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of CVR Partners, up about 7.8% and shares of Sundial Growers up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by PHX Minerals, trading higher by about 16.2% and Tellurian, trading higher by about 12.6% on Monday.

