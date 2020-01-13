Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Limoneira (LMNR), up about 3.9% and shares of Cresud (CRESY) up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO), trading higher by about 4.4% and Fluent (FLNT), trading up by about 3.5% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

