Markets
EEX

Monday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Education & Training Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Emerald Holding, up about 10.2% and shares of National Cinemedia up about 9.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by Aspen Group, trading higher by about 11.6% and Grand Canyon Education, trading up by about 9% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Education & Training Services
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EEX NCMI ASPU LOPE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular