Monday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Education & Training Services

In trading on Monday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Emerald Holding, up about 10.2% and shares of National Cinemedia up about 9.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by Aspen Group, trading higher by about 11.6% and Grand Canyon Education, trading up by about 9% on Monday.

