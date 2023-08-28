News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Medical Instruments & Supplies

August 28, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

August 28, 2023

In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cadiz, down about 3.5% and shares of Artesian Resources off about 0.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are medical instruments & supplies shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Novocure, trading lower by about 32.7% and Meihua International Medical Technologies, trading lower by about 12.4%.

