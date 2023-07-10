News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

July 10, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 6.17% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.79% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 4.31% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and LNT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.5% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.52% on a year-to-date basis. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 24.42% year-to-date, and Corteva Inc, is down 7.62% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and CTVA make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.5%
Industrial +1.3%
Services +1.1%
Healthcare +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Financial +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Materials -0.2%
Utilities -0.4%

Also see:
