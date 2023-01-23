Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 1.20% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.56% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 0.59% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and FE make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 7.11% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 18.22% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 4.53% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CF make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.7% Services +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Financial +1.2% Energy +1.0% Materials +0.6% Utilities +0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.