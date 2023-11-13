News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

November 13, 2023 — 02:36 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 13.21% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.75% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 16.68% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and AEP make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.06% on a year-to-date basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.89% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 19.12% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Energy +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Industrial -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Materials -0.3%
Services -0.5%
Financial -0.6%
Utilities -1.0%

Also see:
