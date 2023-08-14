Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 7.75% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 30.55% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 4.95% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ED make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) and Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.26% on a year-to-date basis. KeyCorp, meanwhile, is down 35.15% year-to-date, and Fifth Third Bancorp, is down 16.19% year-to-date. Combined, KEY and FITB make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.1% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.2% Materials -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Energy -0.6% Utilities -0.9% Financial -0.9%

