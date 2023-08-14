Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 7.75% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 30.55% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 4.95% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ED make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) and Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.26% on a year-to-date basis. KeyCorp, meanwhile, is down 35.15% year-to-date, and Fifth Third Bancorp, is down 16.19% year-to-date. Combined, KEY and FITB make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-0.6%
|Utilities
|-0.9%
|Financial
|-0.9%
Also see: Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
ACLS market cap history
CBG Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.