News & Insights

Markets
AES

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

August 14, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 7.75% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 30.55% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 4.95% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ED make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) and Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.26% on a year-to-date basis. KeyCorp, meanwhile, is down 35.15% year-to-date, and Fifth Third Bancorp, is down 16.19% year-to-date. Combined, KEY and FITB make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Industrial +0.1%
Services -0.2%
Healthcare -0.2%
Materials -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Energy -0.6%
Utilities -0.9%
Financial -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
 ACLS market cap history
 CBG Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AES
ED
XLU
KEY
FITB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.