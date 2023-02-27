Markets
LNT

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

February 27, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 5.56% year-to-date. Alliant Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.65% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 10.81% year-to-date. Combined, LNT and AES make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.38% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 3.01% year-to-date, and Camden Property Trust is up 3.89% year-to-date. SCHW makes up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Industrial +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Materials +0.8%
Services +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Energy +0.4%
Financial +0.2%
Utilities -0.1%

