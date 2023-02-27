Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 5.56% year-to-date. Alliant Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.65% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 10.81% year-to-date. Combined, LNT and AES make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.38% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 3.01% year-to-date, and Camden Property Trust is up 3.89% year-to-date. SCHW makes up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
