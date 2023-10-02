Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 4.6% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.1% and 6.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 5.2% on the day, and down 18.58% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.25% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 47.66% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AES make up approximately 13.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 7.32% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.46% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 1.05% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MRO make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Consumer Products -1.3% Financial -1.4% Materials -1.7% Energy -2.6% Utilities -4.6%

