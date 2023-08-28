Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 8.42% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.64% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 34.64% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and AES make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.76% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.48% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 30.45% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.7% Services +0.6% Financial +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Energy +0.2% Utilities -0.2%

