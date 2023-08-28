News & Insights

Markets
ATO

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

August 28, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 8.42% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.64% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 34.64% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and AES make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.76% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.48% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 30.45% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.7%
Services +0.6%
Financial +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Industrial +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Healthcare +0.3%
Energy +0.2%
Utilities -0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 FLO Average Annual Return
 SHLS shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding FTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATO
AES
XLU
VLO
MPC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.