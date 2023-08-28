Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 8.42% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.64% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 34.64% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and AES make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.76% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.48% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 30.45% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
