Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

January 22, 2024 — 02:40 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 4.33% year-to-date. Sempra, meanwhile, is down 4.30% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc, is down 4.52% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and EVRG make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 22.6% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 1.02% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is down 26.95% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 15.87% year-to-date. ADM makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Industrial +0.8%
Financial +0.6%
Energy +0.6%
Healthcare +0.5%
Materials +0.4%
Services +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Utilities -0.6%

